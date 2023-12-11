Title: The Global Influence of TikTok: Hidden Motives and Conflicting Values

Summary:

China’s use of soft power and censorship, exemplified the social media app TikTok, is gaining attention in the global arena. While TikTok denies any direct links to the Chinese government, suspicions persist. The crux of the matter lies in how these platforms align with China’s objective to spread its culture, enhance its influence, and censor objectionable content across borders. TikTok’s approach of “living silently” reflects China’s ethos, aimed at avoiding controversy and criticism of the government. However, this clashes with the freedom of expression championed Western democracies. The debate over TikTok and similar platforms reveals a fundamental conflict: the divergent philosophies of censorship and expression.

When Censorship Meets Capitalism

China’s aspiration to dominate the digital era is linked to its economic power. By leveraging its vast market and investments, China exerts what critics call “economic coercion.” Governments and corporations are caught between pursuing profits and abiding democratic principles, including freedom of expression. This economic leverage, combined with censorship, presents a daunting tool for exerting influence.

A Digital Divide

China’s influence extends beyond content curation and into what some scholars term “transnational repression.” Through digital platforms, surveillance technology, and international collaborations, China suppresses dissent, both domestically and within its diaspora. The compromise of foundational values governments and corporations seeking access to Chinese markets and resources strengthens the regime’s control and limits global criticism.

Amplified Influence

China’s firm adherence to ideological principles springs from historical movements, aiming to amplify the influence of an authoritarian regime. In today’s interconnected world, digital platforms like TikTok represent a fusion of technology, politics, and culture. TikTok’s global reach goes beyond entertainment and becomes a stage for business, entertainment, and geopolitics to converge. It is essential to recognize the underlying geopolitical currents at play beneath the surface of viral trends and social media challenges while engaging with these platforms.