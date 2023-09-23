Telangana Wins Five Awards at PRCI Excellence Awards 2023

Telangana’s Digital Media Wing of the IT, E&C Department has won five awards at the prestigious Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards 2023. The awards were presented at the 17th Global Communication Conclave and 13th Excellence Awards held in New Delhi on September 22.

Dileep Konatham, Director of Digital Media, received the coveted “Social Media Person of the Year” award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions on social media platforms both nationally and internationally. The award was presented Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister.

In addition to the “Social Media Person of the Year” award, the Digital Media Wing also won in the following categories: Best Use of Social Media, Best Annual Report, Public Service Ads, and Best Government Communication Films.

Assistant Director of Digital Media, Mudumbai Madhav, and consultant, Digital Media Narender Gunreddy, accepted the awards on behalf of the Telangana Digital Media Wing.

Dileep Konatham expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for their constant guidance and ideas.

These awards highlight Telangana’s achievements in utilizing social media effectively, producing impactful annual reports, creating compelling public service ads, and delivering government communication through powerful films. The Digital Media Wing’s dedication and efforts in these areas have been recognized and rewarded PRCI.

Telangana’s success in the digital media space showcases the state’s commitment to embracing technology and innovation for effective communication and engagement with its citizens.

The PRCI Excellence Awards are renowned for recognizing individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements in the field of public relations and communications.

Sources: Public Relations Council of India (PRCI)