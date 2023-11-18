New Digital Media Hub at Bow Valley College Receives $5.5 Million Investment

In a major boost to Calgary’s digital media sector, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) has announced a $5.5 million investment in the Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub at Bow Valley College. The facility, set to open in downtown Calgary in 2024, will offer training programs in 3D animation, virtual reality, and esports.

The investment is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy. According to OCIF, the hub is projected to train 675 individuals and support over 125 companies in the next four years. Moreover, it has the potential to create more than 300 new jobs.

Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College, expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating that it will be a “game changer” for students, faculty, and researchers in the digital media sector. He emphasized the importance of developing talent and skills in order to contribute to the growth of the local economy.

The Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub will offer a wide range of training programs, including 3D animation, visual effects, game development, augmented and virtual reality, motion capture, esports, and podcasting. The facility will also provide opportunities for business incubation, applied research, community-building, and youth engagement.

Brad Parry, President and CEO of OCIF, highlighted the transformative power of disruptive technologies in the digital media industry. He emphasized the importance of investing in talent development and entrepreneurship to capture the economic growth and investment potential these changes bring.

The investment from OCIF is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and economic development in Calgary. The fund, established in 2018 with a total value of $100 million, has already allocated $82 million to various projects. These investments have resulted in $800 million of additional investment and the creation of over 3,000 jobs.

