Your Digital Legacy: Protecting Your Online Assets After Death

Many of us understand the importance of creating a will to ensure our assets are distributed according to our wishes after we pass away. However, in this digital age, it is equally important to consider our digital estate. Your digital legacy includes everything from online accounts to digital files and media that hold financial or sentimental value.

According to St James’s Place, a wealth management firm, 71% of people with a will in the UK fail to make any reference to their digital life. This can create difficulties for family and friends who are left to handle your online accounts and digital assets after you’re gone. While a document detailing your digital wishes may not be legally binding like a traditional will, it can provide invaluable guidance to your loved ones.

To ensure your digital estate is properly managed, it’s important to take a few key steps. Start creating an inventory of your online accounts, including the account name, website, and your username or account ID. This list should include common types of accounts such as email, subscription services, blogs, online stores, credit cards, and currency cards.

Consider whether you have any valuable digital assets, such as music or creative work, stored on your computer or external hard drive. Review the terms and conditions of your accounts and services to understand what options are available for passing on, preserving, or deleting them after your death. This may include transferring copyright licenses, if applicable.

In addition to outlining your digital wishes in a traditional will, you can also appoint a “digital executor” who will be responsible for managing your online accounts and digital assets. This person can close, memorialize, or manage your accounts, as well as share or delete digital assets like photos and videos. It’s ideal to choose someone who is tech-savvy and familiar with online platforms.

Some social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, provide features for handling accounts after death. For example, you can add a legacy contact on Facebook who can manage your account or have it memorialized. Apple allows you to name one or more people as legacy contacts who can access your account. Google has a feature that notifies selected contacts after a certain period of account inactivity. Take advantage of these features to ensure your wishes are carried out.

When it comes to storing your digital wishes and important documents, there are secure online vaults available, such as Biscuit Tin and MyWishes. You can also consider using platforms like Keylu, which offers a secure online place to store and manage personal, legal, and financial information, as well as messages and photos for your loved ones. It’s important to inform trusted contacts and your executor about the existence of these digital assets and provide instructions for accessing them.

Remember to keep your passwords safe and separate from your digital wishes letter. Rather than sharing passwords, consider using services that provide access options without the need for password sharing. If you have digital assets like cryptocurrency, you can use templates like Pamela Morgan’s Letter to Loved Ones to provide instructions for accessing those assets.

Protecting your digital legacy is an important part of estate planning in the digital age. By taking the time to create an inventory, appoint a digital executor, and store your wishes securely, you can ensure that your online assets are managed according to your preferences after you’re gone.

