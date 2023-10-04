The Evolution of Disclosure in Influencer Marketing

In recent years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been cracking down on influencers and celebrities who fail to properly disclose sponsored content on social media platforms. The issue became evident in 2016 when the FTC confronted Lord & Taylor for paying influencers to promote their brand on Instagram without proper disclosure. This incident signaled the need for clearer guidelines regarding advertising disclosure on the internet.

Historically, the FTC has required clear disclosure of advertising, but its guidelines often lagged behind the mechanics of internet platforms. While the FTC had issued rulings in the past related to covert marketing and sponsored content on blogs, social media remained a gray area. Platforms like Instagram initially punished blatant ads, but sponsored content was designed to blend seamlessly into user-generated content.

By 2016, industry watchdogs started calling out celebrities and content creators for deceptive advertising. The Kardashian family, known for their sponsored-content deals, came under fire for weaving ads into their content without proper disclosure. Their success on social media transformed the landscape of modern celebrity, with Kim Kardashian launching a mobile app and custom emojis, Khloe Kardashian launching a clothing line, and Kylie Jenner launching a beauty and skincare line.

Consumer protection nonprofit Truth in Advertising played a crucial role in urging influencers and celebrities to disclose their sponsored posts. They sent a legal letter to the Kardashians, demanding the removal of undisclosed sponsored content and threatening to report them to the FTC. This prompted the Kardashians to update their posts and include the hashtag #ad.

While some influencers worried that disclosure would harm their authenticity and repel their audience, the FTC made it clear that non-compliance could lead to consequences. Instagram also introduced a feature that displayed “Paid partnership with…” above sponsored posts. These changes marked a turning point in the industry, with more creators openly disclosing sponsorships.

The fear of transparent disclosure destroying the effectiveness of influencer marketing subsided as the industry adapted. Influencers and advertisers realized the importance of compliance to avoid legal trouble and maintain trust with their audience. The FTC’s crackdown and the introduction of clearer guidelines brought greater transparency to influencer marketing on social media platforms.

