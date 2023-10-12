Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit Highlights Importance of Sustainable Development in India

The Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit and Awards 2023, held on October 4th in Mumbai, brought together experts from various industries to discuss and recognize the importance of eco solutions in India. The event, powered Xylo Paints, aimed to raise awareness about sustainable development and address topical issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability.

The first conversation of the summit focused on the relationship between climate change and development. The panelists, including Sapna Srivastava, Editor of Realty+ magazine, Shabbir Kanchwala, Principal of the Global Network for Zero, USA, and Sumaira Abdulali, a renowned environmentalist, discussed how development and climate sensitivity can go hand in hand. They emphasized the need for decision-makers to have the right intentions in order to achieve sustainable development.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on Corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Strategy. The panelists discussed the significance of incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into corporate strategies. They highlighted the growing focus on social and governance aspects of ESG, in addition to the environment, and regarded this as a positive development.

Another key session at the summit featured Kannan Krishnamurthy, Director of Xylo Paints, who spoke about the importance of durable buildings with a longer lifespan. He highlighted their new paint technology that eliminates the need for sanding the surface, which causes dust that is harmful to health and the environment. The technology also eliminates the need for a primer, leading to lesser use of resources.

The summit also addressed the mission of achieving net-zero in commercial real estate. The panelists discussed the importance of data and metrics in measuring results and progress towards the goal of mission net zero. They emphasized the need for accurate and comprehensive data to drive sustainable practices in commercial real estate.

Additionally, a session on building green housing explored innovative technologies for sustainable construction. The experts unanimously agreed on the critical role of technology in achieving sustainability. They also emphasized the importance of consumer demand for green features in housing projects.

Overall, the Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit effectively highlighted the significance of sustainable development in India. By bringing together experts from various industries, the event demonstrated the importance of addressing climate change, incorporating ESG factors into corporate strategies, adopting sustainable technologies, and promoting consumer demand for green housing.

