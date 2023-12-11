Israel-Palestine Conflict: Social Media’s Role in Shaping Public Opinion

The Israel-Palestine conflict has entered a new battlefield: social media. As digital activists continue to intensify their efforts online, the power and influence of social media platforms have become increasingly apparent. With billions of people using social media as their primary source of news and information, it has become a critical tool for shaping public opinion and mobilizing support for different causes.

Contrary to the belief that social media is insignificant, it has proven to be a powerful platform that reaches a wide audience. According to recent research Pew Research Center, a growing number of people, particularly those under 30, are getting their news from platforms like TikTok. In fact, the percentage of US adults who regularly get news from TikTok has quadrupled in just three years.

Lucas Febrelo, communications director at DiEM25, emphasizes the importance of social media, stating that it is often the only channel through which many individuals access political information. He argues that social media provides a space for alternative perspectives and allows amateurs to create well-informed content, sometimes even surpassing mainstream journalists.

In the case of the Israel-Palestine conflict, social media plays a crucial role in disseminating powerful images and information directly from those on the ground in Gaza. Lucas highlights that these images, which are often too graphic for mainstream media, provoke strong emotions and drive people to take action, leading to widespread protests and demonstrations across the globe. Many individuals, for the first time, are participating in these protests due to the impact of social media in raising awareness of the crisis.

Comparing the public response to the Israel-Palestine conflict to that of the ongoing war in Ukraine, it becomes evident that the portrayal of the conflict on social media elicits stronger and immediate reactions. This can be attributed to the asymmetrical nature of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the active role of Western governments and mainstream media in supporting Israel’s actions. This stark contrast fuels public anger and outrage, further widening the gap between public opinion and the stance of the elites.

Interestingly, Israel’s usually effective propaganda machine seems to be faltering in the face of the intense scrutiny and pushback online. The overreliance on outdated tactics and misinformation has made their efforts appear cartoonish and ineffective. This decline in Israel’s propaganda prowess can be seen as a consequence of complacency and a failure to adapt to the changing online landscape.

As the conflict continues to unfold, social media will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping public perception and mobilizing support. The power of these platforms, along with the compelling imagery and firsthand accounts they provide, have the potential to influence political outcomes and demand justice in conflict zones around the world.