Digital Suppression: Big Tech Platforms and the Palestinian Conflict

The age of the internet has brought about numerous advancements and opportunities for global connectivity. However, it has also given rise to a new form of censorship and control big tech platforms. The recent conflict between Palestine and Israel has highlighted the power and influence these platforms wield in shaping the narrative of humanitarian crises.

Historically, social media platforms have played a significant role in amplifying voices during times of war. For instance, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these platforms showcased the stories of those impacted the conflict, shedding light on potential war crimes. However, questions arise when considering whether these same standards are applied to conflicts outside the global north.

Amnesty International’s 2017 report revealed the complicity of Meta’s algorithmic models in amplifying atrocities during the Rohingya Muslim crisis in Myanmar. Facebook, a platform owned Meta, allowed the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence, further exacerbating human rights violations on the ground. Similar concerns have now emerged regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict.

According to Palestinian NGO 7amleh, there have been over 1447 verified violations of Palestinian digital rights during the recent conflict. Pro-Palestinian content has been shadowbanned on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. Users have reported a decrease in organic reach, limiting the visibility of content related to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

To counter this suppression, activists have resorted to various strategies, such as taking algorithm breaks, altering keywords to evade detection, and adopting “algospeak” to outsmart automated moderation. These tactics aim to ensure that the voices of the oppressed are heard and the truth is not silenced.

International rights groups like Amnesty International and Access Now have condemned the racism and hate speech faced Palestinians online. They have called for platforms to take proactive measures during times of crisis instead of further censoring and banning users already living through war and oppression.

The digital apartheid experienced Palestinians reflects a systematic and deliberate suppression of their voices, reminiscent of the human rights violations witnessed earlier in 2021. Big tech platforms have a responsibility to uphold fundamental human rights principles and provide a space for Palestinians to share their narratives.

In the face of biased media coverage and the targeting of journalists, social media platforms should serve as platforms for dialogue, understanding, and the amplification of diverse voices. It is crucial that these platforms address their biases and work towards fostering inclusivity and equality in order to contribute positively to conflict resolution and peace building.

