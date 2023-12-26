India’s Digital Advertising Market Sees a Shift in Sector Concentration

India’s digital advertising market experienced a significant decline in ad impressions during the July-September quarter, despite witnessing year-on-year growth, according to a report TAM Media’s AdEx unit. The report revealed that ad impressions in the country grew 30% compared to the previous year, but saw a 10% sequential decline during the third quarter.

While the three months leading up to June 2023 saw a remarkable 60% increase in ad impressions, the subsequent July-September period only witnessed a 43% growth. This change in momentum reflected a shift in sector concentration within the digital advertising landscape.

According to the report, services and computers continued to dominate the ad impression shares, commanding 51% and 11% respectively. The automotive sector also gained prominence, securing the third spot with 5% of total ad impressions. This concentration of advertising efforts in select sectors was evident as the top 10 sectors accounted for an overwhelming 86% of ad impressions.

Interestingly, the retail sector emerged as a new major player in the top 10 sectors, indicating a growing focus on direct consumer engagement through online platforms. This shift in sector concentration aligns with the evolving consumer behavior and the increasing popularity of e-commerce.

In terms of platform preference, desktop display advertising remained predominant, accounting for 46% of impressions during the July-September quarter, while in-app display captured 16%. X (previously known as Twitter) led the publishers with a 44% share, followed YouTube with 12%.

The report also highlighted notable changes in the top ad categories during the quarter. The media, entertainment, and social media category within the e-commerce sector climbed to the top spot, securing a 13% share. This category, which includes online entertainment and social media platforms, saw a 27% sequential increase in ad impressions. Furthermore, cars and laptops entered the top 10 ad categories, with the former recording an impressive 133% growth.

Although Amazon India maintained its position as the leading advertiser throughout the year, accounting for the highest ad impressions, the top 10 advertisers collectively contributed only 18% of ad impressions in the July-September quarter. However, Amazon and Snapchat were the only two advertisers consistently appearing in the top 10 across all three quarters.

The changing landscape of digital advertising in India is influenced various factors, including the ongoing challenges related to Goods and Services Tax (GST). Gaming company PlayGames24X7, for example, reduced its digital advertising spend due to the challenges posed GST, resulting in its exclusion from the top advertiser list in the subsequent quarter. On the other hand, five new brands emerged in the top 10 advertisers during the quarter, collectively accounting for 14% of ad impressions.

Overall, the digital advertising market in India is experiencing a shift in sector concentration and the emergence of new players, showcasing the dynamic nature of the industry in response to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.