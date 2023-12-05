Win Big in the DigiWish Giveaway!

Summary: DigiKey is back with its 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway, offering engineers, designers, and makers a chance to win amazing prizes. The contest requires participants to select an in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 and share their “wish” on social media using the hashtag #DigiWish. Each day, one lucky winner will be drawn, totaling 24 winners overall. Additionally, all participants will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

In what has become a tradition, DigiKey’s DigiWish Giveaway is back, celebrating its 15th year. This exciting contest aims to support industry professionals throughout the year and provide opportunities for engineers, designers, and makers to accelerate progress in their respective fields.

Participants in this year’s DigiWish Giveaway have the chance to win fantastic prizes without making a purchase. Simply choose an in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 and share your “wish” on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. Remember, entrants must make their DigiWish posts public to be eligible for entry collection.

Each day, a winner will be selected at random from the list of eligible participants. Winners will receive a direct message notification through their preferred social media platform – Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. With a total of 24 winners, there are plenty of opportunities to strike it lucky in the DigiWish Giveaway.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. All participants are automatically entered into the grand prize drawing. One lucky person will be delighted to win a $500 DigiKey shopping spree, allowing them to explore the wide range of products and services DigiKey offers.

To ensure you have all the details, make sure to visit the DigiKey website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2023 DigiWish Giveaway. Don’t miss this chance to win big and join the community of ambitious professionals supported DigiKey’s commitment to progress. Good luck with your DigiWish!