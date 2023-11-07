Instagram Emerges as the Leading Marketing Channel, Google Loses Its Shine

According to recent surveys conducted Digiday+ Research, Instagram has established itself as the top marketing channel of the year, while Google’s prominence has diminished. This data is based on the responses of over 400 professionals from brands, retailers, and agencies in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The surveys revealed that Instagram is now the preferred marketing channel for both brand and retailer professionals, as well as agency clients. An overwhelming majority of respondents from all groups acknowledged allocating at least a small portion of their marketing budgets to Instagram. This year, 97% of brand and retailer professionals and 95% of agency professionals confirmed their investments in the platform.

Notably, Instagram’s popularity has been consistently increasing. In previous years, 90% of brand and retailer professionals invested in the platform, and this figure grew to 89% the year before. While agency clients maintained their usage rate from last year, there was a noticeable increase from 83% in 2021 to the current 95% investing a small portion of their marketing budgets on Instagram.

Furthermore, the surveys unveiled significant growth in the utilization of influencers, TikTok, and Amazon among brand and retailer professionals. The number of brands investing in influencers rose from 72% to 87%, indicating a growing awareness of the potential impact of influencer marketing. Additionally, the adoption of TikTok and Amazon as marketing channels saw upward trends. The percentage of brand and retailer professionals allocating budgets to TikTok increased from 59% last year to 78% this year, while Amazon experienced a similar surge from 41% to 55%.

On the other hand, there were declines in marketing spend on certain platforms. Both brand and retailer professionals, as well as agency professionals, reported decreases in investment in online display ads compared to the previous year. Similarly, TV witnessed a significant drop in funding from marketers across all sectors.

The surveys also revealed a noteworthy decline in the utilization of “other social platforms,” which includes platforms like Snapchat, Pinterest, and X (formerly Twitter). This decrease coincides with Elon Musk’s controversial takeover and rebranding of X. The percentage of brands and retailers investing in other social platforms decreased from 76% to 59%, while agency professionals investing in these platforms dropped from 93% to 55%.

In terms of allocating a large portion of marketing budgets, Instagram surpassed Google this year. One-third of brand and retailer professionals revealed spending a considerable amount on Instagram, while 38% of agency professionals reported the same for their clients. Last year, Google held the top position, but this year, 32% of brands and retailers stated investing a large amount on Google. Among agency professionals, Instagram and Google held a tie.

This shift in ranking signifies a significant change from the previous year, where Google dominated as the leading marketing channel. The decline in Google’s prominence may reflect marketers’ uncertainty as the industry navigates a future without third-party cookies.

