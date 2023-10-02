Social Media Agencies Shifting Away from Facebook and Instagram

A recent survey conducted Digiday+ Research has revealed that social media agencies are reducing their use of Facebook and Instagram for their clients. The surveys, which included responses from around 200 agency professionals over the past three years, showed a significant decline in the use of these platforms.

In 2021, 81% of agency professionals reported posting content on Facebook on behalf of their clients in the past month. This number dropped to 50% this year. Similarly, 84% reported posting on Instagram last year, compared to 65% this year.

The surveys also found that agency clients are posting less frequently on these platforms. Instead of daily posts, many are opting to post once or a few times a week. Last year, 40% of agency professionals reported daily posts on both Facebook and Instagram. This year, that number fell to 14% for Facebook and 17% for Instagram.

The decrease in usage and posting frequency has led agencies to invest less in original content for these platforms. In 2022, 4% of agency professionals reported investing nothing in original content for Facebook and Instagram. This year, that percentage rose to 40% for Facebook and 31% for Instagram.

The decrease in investment in original content is likely due to agencies seeing a lack of return on investment. The surveys indicated that Facebook and Instagram are considered less valuable to driving agencies’ revenues compared to previous years. Last year, 90% of agency professionals found Facebook at least somewhat valuable for revenue generation. This year, that number dropped to 75%. For Instagram, the drop was from 88% to 77%.

Furthermore, fewer agencies are buying ads on these platforms. Last year, 81% of agency professionals purchased advertising on Facebook for their clients, compared to 50% this year. The decrease in ad purchases suggests that agencies may not have seen a good return on investment in the past.

Overall, these surveys indicate a shift away from Facebook and Instagram social media agencies. The lack of return on investment and declining value in driving revenues have likely contributed to this trend. It remains to be seen how this shift will impact the social media marketing landscape in the future.

Sources:

– Digiday+ Research surveys of agency professionals in 2021, 2022, and 2023.