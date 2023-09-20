Diesel Brings Digital Wearables to Meta-Owned Platforms

Diesel, the renowned fashion brand, is making its foray into the metaverse bringing its digital wearables to Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms owned Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The collaboration with Meta marks Diesel’s continued exploration of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) over the past two years.

The Meta Avatars Store, launched in June 2021, offers a range of virtual clothing items from various luxury fashion brands. Diesel has partnered with its meta-fashion collaborator, DressX, to release five styles of digital clothing, including denim jackets, jeans, contemporary streetwear, and sneakers. These virtual outfits will mirror Diesel’s physical offerings available in their physical stores.

The collaboration between Diesel and DressX aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital fashion, providing an immersive and innovative experience for fashion enthusiasts in the metaverse. DressX founders, Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, expressed their commitment to bringing renowned fashion brands to the metaverse and catering to digitally native customers engaged in avatar-commerce.

Diesel’s parent company, OTB, made its first significant investment in the metaverse in 2021 with the creation of Brave Virtual Xperience (BVX). BVX focuses on developing virtual products, and Diesel launched its own platform called D:Verse, which hosts virtual products, including an NFT collection featuring key pieces from Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation.

The collaboration with DressX signifies Diesel’s dedication to merging technology with fashion. Stefano Rosso, CEO of BVX and OTB board member, expressed excitement about seeing Diesel’s timeless pieces reimagined in the digital realm, empowering users to express their individuality in new and unprecedented ways.

This collaboration opens doors for fashion brands to tap into the growing market of avatar-commerce, where users can personalize their avatars with virtual clothing and accessories. As the metaverse continues to expand, we can expect more fashion brands to explore opportunities for digital fashion and NFTs.

