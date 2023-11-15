How to Maximize Your LinkedIn Experience

LinkedIn, with over a billion users, has evolved into more than just a platform for business content. It has become a new form of Facebook, gaining significant relevance in the professional networking space. While Xing, its former German rival, has become just another job board, LinkedIn offers numerous features and functions that users may not be aware of. In this article, we share a variety of tips and tricks to help you make the most of your LinkedIn experience.

1. Create a Vanity URL

LinkedIn allows users to create personalized vanity URLs for their profiles, replacing generic and unattractive URLs with something more professional. To set up a vanity URL, simply go to your profile, click on “Public profile & URL” in the top right corner, and create your preferred URL.

2. See Latest Posts First

By default, LinkedIn’s algorithm prioritizes posts it deems relevant to users, but you can change this to see the latest updates from your connections. To switch to a chronological feed, go to your account settings, navigate to “Feed Settings,” and select “See latest first.”

3. Collect Followers Instead of Connections

If you prefer to use LinkedIn like Instagram, Twitter, or any other social media platform, you can switch to the Creator Mode. This mode allows you to focus on accumulating followers rather than making connections. Additionally, the Creator Mode provides additional features for individuals who frequently share their own content on LinkedIn.

4. Write Blog Posts

While LinkedIn allows you to write longer posts (up to 3,000 characters), you can also create blog posts for more extensive content. These blog posts can be formatted with headings, links, and embedded media, such as YouTube videos and tweets. Switching to Creator Mode enables you to access this feature.

5. Write Newsletters

One advantage of using the Creator Mode is the ability to write and send newsletters directly via LinkedIn, eliminating the need for third-party email marketing tools. Simply access the newsletter creation feature through the “Start/Feed” section and manage your newsletters accordingly.

6. View Profiles Anonymously

If you want to explore other profiles without revealing your identity, you can adjust your privacy settings to browse profiles anonymously. However, be aware that choosing this option will deactivate the “Who viewed your profile?” feature and erase your profile viewers’ history.

7. Hide Your Contacts

While it may be useful to browse through others’ contact lists, you may not want your network to be visible to others. To hide your contacts, go to your privacy settings and adjust the visibility of your contacts accordingly.

8. Disable @-Mentions

To prevent constant notifications from @-mentions in posts, you can disable this feature through your visibility settings. This will prevent others from tagging you in their posts.

9. Use Your LinkedIn Profile as a PDF Resume

If you have a complete LinkedIn profile and need to quickly share your resume, LinkedIn allows you to convert your profile into a PDF document that can be easily distributed.

10. See Who Viewed Your Profile

LinkedIn allows you to keep track of who has viewed your profile, providing valuable insights for potential business partnerships or job opportunities. While the free version only displays the last five profile visitors, premium LinkedIn users can access the full list.

11. Export Your Contacts

If you want to have a backup of your LinkedIn contact list or wish to export it to another CRM system, LinkedIn allows you to request a copy of your data. Simply go to your privacy settings, click on “Request a copy of your data,” and follow the instructions provided.

12. Prevent InMail Messages

LinkedIn offers paying users the ability to send direct messages (InMails) to non-connections. If you do not wish to receive such messages, you can disable this feature in your privacy settings.

13. Hide “People Also Viewed”

To control the visibility of the “People Also Viewed” section on your profile, go to your general settings and toggle the feature on or off. This allows you to avoid potential associations with competitors or other individuals you may not want to be connected to.

The 80-20 Rule

LinkedIn prefers native content over external links, so it is recommended to share 80 percent native content directly on the platform and 20 percent through links. By following this rule, your posts are more likely to achieve better reach and engagement.

By utilizing these tips and tricks, you can enhance your LinkedIn experience and make the most of the platform’s networking opportunities.

