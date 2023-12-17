Diddy Honors Late Ex Kim Porter on Her Birthday

Diddy took to social media to commemorate the birthday of his late ex-partner, Kim Porter. In a heartfelt post, he expressed how much they miss her and wished her a happy birthday. The influential music mogul turned off the comments section, allowing this tribute to be a personal moment for him and his family.

Kim Porter’s funeral, which took place in 2018 in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, was attended numerous family members, friends, and celebrities. The service was a testament to the impact Porter had on those around her, with performances Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, and Yolanda Adams.

Diddy shared his emotions surrounding Porter’s passing on Instagram and thanked everyone for their prayers and support. He expressed how her spirit will forever live on with them and how grateful they are for the outpouring of love.

Diddy and Porter, who had an on-and-off relationship for over a decade, shared three biological children together. In addition, Diddy assisted in raising Porter’s son, Quincy, from her previous relationship.

Last year, on Porter’s birthday, Diddy posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, celebrating her life and expressing his everlasting love for her. This year, he once again honored her memory, reminding his followers to cherish and appreciate the love they have in their lives.

As we reflect on the life of Kim Porter, let us remember the importance of valuing our loved ones and treasuring the time we have with them. Diddy’s heartfelt tributes serve as a reminder to celebrate and honor those who have left a lasting impact on our lives, even after they are no longer with us.