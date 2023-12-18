Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter on Her Birthday

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sean “Diddy” Combs paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on what would have been her 53rd birthday. The music mogul shared a photo of himself kissing a smiling Porter on the cheek, along with a caption expressing how much he misses her. The couple had an on-and-off relationship that lasted from 1994 to 2007 and shared three children together.

Porter tragically passed away in November 2018 due to pneumonia. While Diddy’s return to social media was met with warm reception from fans, it comes in the midst of recent sexual assault allegations made against him his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Ventura, in a statement to The New York Times, revealed her decision to speak up about her experiences of violence and abuse during their relationship. She claimed that she had been raped Diddy and that he had been controlling and physically abusive towards her.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, Diddy and Ventura reached a settlement, with both parties releasing statements expressing their desire to resolve the matter amicably. Diddy’s lawyer emphasized that the settlement should not be viewed as an admission of guilt and that Diddy vehemently denies the allegations.

Since Ventura’s initial filing, Diddy has faced additional sexual assault allegations from three other women. He continues to maintain his innocence and has expressed his frustration with the allegations, describing them as a smear campaign against his character and reputation.

It is worth noting that the seriousness of sexual assault should not be taken lightly, and all victims should be supported and believed. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline for assistance.