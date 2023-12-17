Remembering Kim Porter: A Tribute from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In a heartfelt tribute, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took to Instagram to remember his late ex-partner, Kim Porter, on what would have been her 51st birthday. Despite the controversies surrounding Diddy amidst multiple sexual assault lawsuits, he chose to put those aside and instead focused on honoring the memory of Porter.

With a photo of himself planting a kiss on Porter’s cheek, Diddy captioned it with words of love and longing, “We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever.” The post quickly garnered a significant amount of likes, showing the enduring impact Porter had on those who loved her. Notably, Diddy has disabled comments on his account, possibly as a way to shield himself from any negative backlash.

Diddy further shared throwback pictures on his Instagram Stories, showcasing a beautiful bond shared between him and Porter. Laughing together and strolling hand-in-hand on the shoreline, these photos captured moments of happiness that they once shared. It is evident that despite their on-again, off-again relationship, Diddy held Porter in high regard.

Their relationship spanned nearly 13 years, and they had three children together: their 25-year-old son Christian and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who will soon be turning 17. Diddy consistently spoke highly of Porter, even after her tragic passing. He described their connection as being “more than soulmates,” emphasizing the deep bond they had.

It’s worth noting that Diddy also expressed regret for not marrying Porter in 2019, a decision that may have been influenced the aftermath of his breakup with Cassie, who recently filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. Despite the challenges he faces, Diddy’s remembrance of Porter is a reminder of the love they shared and the impact she had on his life.

As we honor Kim Porter’s memory, may her spirit continue to inspire love and strength in those who knew her.