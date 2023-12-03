Did YouTube TV get Disney back?

YouTube TV Strikes Deal to Bring Disney Channels Back to its Platform

In a major development for streaming enthusiasts, YouTube TV has announced that it has successfully reached an agreement with Disney to bring back its popular channels to its platform. This move comes as a relief to many subscribers who were left disappointed when the channels were removed from the streaming service earlier this year.

The deal between YouTube TV and Disney means that subscribers will once again have access to a wide range of beloved channels, including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, and more. This is particularly exciting news for sports fans, as ESPN offers comprehensive coverage of various sporting events, including live games, analysis, and commentary.

The removal of Disney channels from YouTube TV earlier this year had left many subscribers frustrated and seeking alternative streaming options. However, with this new agreement, YouTube TV has managed to win back the hearts of its users bringing back the highly sought-after content.

FAQ:

Q: Why were the Disney channels removed from YouTube TV?

A: The removal of Disney channels from YouTube TV was a result of a disagreement between the two companies over financial terms.

Q: When will the Disney channels be available on YouTube TV again?

A: YouTube TV has not provided an exact date for when the Disney channels will be reinstated, but they have assured subscribers that it will be in the near future.

Q: Will there be any changes to the subscription price?

A: YouTube TV has not announced any changes to the subscription price as a result of the deal with Disney. Subscribers can expect to continue paying the same amount for their subscription.

This new agreement between YouTube TV and Disney is undoubtedly a win for both companies and their customers. Subscribers can now look forward to enjoying their favorite Disney channels once again, while YouTube TV can expect to see an increase in user satisfaction and retention. With this move, YouTube TV has proven its commitment to providing a comprehensive streaming experience for its subscribers.