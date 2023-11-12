Did YouTube Remove Comments?

In a surprising move, YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, has recently made changes to its comment section, leaving many users wondering if comments have been completely removed. This alteration has sparked a wave of confusion and concern among content creators and viewers alike.

What exactly has changed?

YouTube has not removed comments entirely, but rather implemented a new default setting for comment visibility. Previously, comments were visible to all users default. However, the platform has now shifted to a more cautious approach, making comments visible only to the video uploader and the commenter themselves. This change aims to combat spam, hate speech, and other forms of inappropriate content that often plague comment sections.

Why did YouTube make this change?

YouTube’s decision to modify the comment visibility setting is part of its ongoing efforts to create a safer and more inclusive environment for its users. By limiting the visibility of comments, the platform hopes to reduce the spread of harmful content and foster a more positive community experience.

What does this mean for content creators and viewers?

For content creators, this change may have both positive and negative implications. On one hand, it can help protect them from potential harassment or abusive comments. On the other hand, it may hinder engagement and interaction with their audience, as comments are now less visible. Viewers, on the other hand, may feel less inclined to leave comments if they are not readily visible to others.

Can users still view comments?

Yes, users can still view comments on YouTube videos. However, they will need to manually change the comment visibility setting to “Public” if they wish to make their comments visible to everyone. This can be done clicking on the three dots below the comment box and selecting the desired visibility option.

What can be done to ensure comment quality?

YouTube encourages users to report any inappropriate or harmful comments they come across. By flagging such comments, users can help maintain a safer and more respectful community. Additionally, content creators can moderate their comment sections blocking certain keywords or phrases, as well as manually approving comments before they appear publicly.

In conclusion, while YouTube has not completely removed comments, it has made changes to their visibility settings. This alteration aims to create a safer and more positive environment for users, although it may impact engagement and interaction within the community. By actively reporting and moderating comments, users and content creators can contribute to maintaining a high standard of comment quality on the platform.