Young Thug’s Song Sparks Viral ‘Did You Pray Today’ TikTok Trend

The TikTok platform is known for its ability to uplift music and bring back songs that were once forgotten. The latest song to gain massive traction on TikTok is Young Thug, despite being released in 2016.

Although there isn’t an official trend or challenge associated with the song, users have been sharing videos of themselves or others lip-syncing the catchy lyric, “Did you pray today.” This viral catchphrase gained momentum on TikTok in 2023, with users utilizing a remixed version of the song along with a purple-toned filter that gives a nostalgic mid-2010s aesthetic.

The trend has attracted numerous participants who approach the audio in humorous or relatable situations. For example, some users pair the lyric with the text “Pov: Sleepover with that one friend” to create funny and relatable memes.

The TikTok remix of the 2016 track has spread throughout the app, accumulating over 30 million views on social media. This follows the recent popularity of the “1, 2, buckle my shoe” trend, where creators made spoof videos using the well-known nursery rhyme.

The trend has received a positive response from users, and the song has become a part of daily conversations among millennials and Gen Z. TikTok continues to play a significant role in making music relatable and bringing back songs that resonate with users.

