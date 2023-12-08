The Evolution of Christmas Trees: From Ancient Egypt to Modern Traditions

Summary: The history of Christmas trees can be traced back to ancient Egypt, but the modern tradition as we know it today originated in 16th century Germany. While German settlers brought the tradition to Pennsylvania, it took some time for Americans to fully embrace it. The acceptance of Christmas trees grew after Queen Victoria popularized them through a published drawing in 1846. Ornaments became popularized in America in the 1890s, and the invention of electricity led to safer and more elaborate tree displays. Today, Christmas trees have become a central part of holiday traditions in many cities and towns across the United States. Pennsylvania, in particular, has a strong connection to Christmas trees, being one of the top states for tree production and having supplied the most Official White House Christmas Trees in history. Additionally, Indiana County in Pennsylvania holds the title of the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World” due to its extensive tree-cutting activities in 1956.

As we deck our halls with boughs of holly and gather around beautifully adorned Christmas trees, it’s worth reflecting on the rich history behind this beloved holiday tradition. While the origins of Christmas trees can be traced back to ancient Egypt, the modern tradition that we know today began in 16th century Germany.

German Christians placed wood pyramids inside their homes and decorated them with evergreens and candles. When German settlers traveled to Pennsylvania, they brought this tradition with them. However, it took some time for Americans to fully embrace Christmas trees.

According to History.com, the first recorded Christmas tree display in Pennsylvania was in the 1830s, but many Americans viewed the trees as pagan symbols and were hesitant to adopt the tradition. It was Queen Victoria who played a significant role in popularizing Christmas trees when a drawing of her and her family gathered around a decorated tree was published in the London News in 1846. Inspired the British, Americans on the East Coast soon followed suit and began putting up their own Christmas trees.

In the late 19th century, ornaments became popularized in America, with people making their own decorations for their trees. German-Americans, like those in Pennsylvania, held onto their traditions of using apples, nuts, and marzipan cookies. The invention of electricity brought about a safer alternative to placing candles on the branches, with the introduction of string lights leading to more grand and brighter Christmas tree displays.

Today, Christmas trees have become an integral part of the holiday season in many cities and towns across the country. One of the most iconic displays is the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Dating back to 1931, this larger-than-life tree has become a symbol of holiday joy.

Pennsylvania, known as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” has maintained a strong connection to Christmas trees. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Pennsylvania ranks as one of the top states for Christmas tree production. Additionally, the state holds the record for supplying the most Official White House Christmas Trees, with keystone state trees having been used 11 times. In 2022, the official White House Christmas Tree came from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania, which was crowned the 2022 Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual competition.

The title of the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World” can be found in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. In 1956, approximately 700,000 trees were cut in the county, earning it this prestigious designation.

As we revel in the joy and beauty of our Christmas trees, let us remember the rich history and traditions that have shaped this iconic symbol of the holiday season.