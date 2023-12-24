Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Boasts Largest Buffet in the United States

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, proudly holds the title for the largest buffet in the United States. Established in 1962 as a small produce stand Mr. and Mrs. Henry Martin, Shady Maple has grown into a massive establishment spanning over 100,000 square feet.

Initially, the business started with selling produce along the roadside under maple trees. However, as years went, it expanded into a farm market with a grocery department and an in-store bakery. In 1985, Shady Maple introduced the concept of “all you can eat” with the opening of Shady Maple Smorgasbord, which would ultimately become the country’s largest buffet.

The impressive Shady Maple building consists of two levels. The top level can accommodate up to 1,200 people and offers a buffet that can serve approximately 7,000 individuals in a single day. Meanwhile, the bottom level features a gift shop and Fast Food Dutchette, providing additional dining options for visitors.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord offers a variety of meal options throughout the day. Their breakfast buffet is available from Monday to Saturday, priced at $12.99 on weekdays and $14.99 on Saturdays. For lunch, visitors can enjoy the buffet from Monday to Friday between 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dinner buffet is served from Monday to Saturday between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with different themed nights and prices ranging from $21.99 to $28.99.

For those interested in experiencing the largest buffet in the United States, more information can be found on Shady Maple’s official website. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania continues to reign as the go-to destination for food enthusiasts eager to indulge in a vast selection of delicious dishes.