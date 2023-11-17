Did Will Smith Produce Cobra Kai?

In recent years, the hit TV series Cobra Kai has taken the world storm, reigniting the passion for the iconic 1984 film, The Karate Kid. With its compelling storyline and nostalgic appeal, fans have been curious about the show’s production and the involvement of Hollywood superstar Will Smith. Let’s delve into the details and find out if Will Smith had a hand in producing Cobra Kai.

The Origins of Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai, created Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, first premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. The series picks up decades after the events of The Karate Kid, following the lives of Johnny Lawrence (played William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (played Ralph Macchio). As the two rivals reignite their feud, a new generation of karate students is caught in the middle.

Will Smith’s Connection

Contrary to popular belief, Will Smith did not produce Cobra Kai. However, his production company, Overbrook Entertainment, was involved in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, starring his son Jaden Smith. This connection between the Smith family and The Karate Kid franchise has led to some confusion among fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Did Will Smith have any involvement in Cobra Kai?

A: No, Will Smith did not produce Cobra Kai. His production company, Overbrook Entertainment, was only involved in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid.

Q: Who are the producers of Cobra Kai?

A: Cobra Kai is produced a team that includes Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, James Lassiter, and Susan Ekins.

Q: Is Cobra Kai a continuation of The Karate Kid movies?

A: Yes, Cobra Kai serves as a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film series, continuing the story of the original characters.

Q: Where can I watch Cobra Kai?

A: After its initial run on YouTube Red, Cobra Kai was acquired Netflix and is now available for streaming on their platform.

In conclusion, while Will Smith’s production company was involved in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, he did not produce Cobra Kai. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of The Karate Kid.