Did Whatsapp Remove Video Message?

In a recent update, Whatsapp, the popular messaging app owned Facebook, has made some changes to its features, leaving many users wondering if video messaging has been removed. The confusion arose when some users reported that they were no longer able to send or receive video messages through the app. However, Whatsapp has clarified that video messaging has not been removed, but rather, there have been some changes to the way it is accessed and used.

What are the changes?

Previously, users could directly record and send videos within the Whatsapp app. However, with the recent update, Whatsapp has integrated its video messaging feature with the camera app on smartphones. This means that users can still send video messages, but they need to record the video using their phone’s camera app first, and then select the video from their gallery to send it through Whatsapp.

Why did Whatsapp make this change?

According to Whatsapp, this change was made to improve the overall user experience and provide a more seamless integration with the camera app. By utilizing the phone’s camera app, users have access to additional features such as filters, editing tools, and higher video quality options. This change also allows Whatsapp to focus on its core messaging functionality while leveraging the existing capabilities of the smartphone’s camera app.

How to send a video message on Whatsapp now?

To send a video message on Whatsapp after the recent update, follow these steps:

1. Open your phone’s camera app.

2. Record the video you want to send.

3. Save the video to your phone’s gallery.

4. Open Whatsapp and select the chat or contact you want to send the video message to.

5. Tap on the attachment icon (paperclip icon) in the chat window.

6. Select the video from your gallery and send it.

Conclusion

While Whatsapp has made changes to the way video messaging is accessed, it has not removed the feature entirely. Users can still send and receive video messages recording videos using their phone’s camera app and then selecting them from the gallery to send through Whatsapp. This change aims to enhance the user experience and provide access to additional camera features. So, fear not, video messaging is still very much a part of Whatsapp’s communication arsenal.

FAQ

Q: Has Whatsapp removed video messaging?

A: No, Whatsapp has not removed video messaging. There have been changes to the way it is accessed and used.

Q: How can I send a video message on Whatsapp now?

A: To send a video message, record the video using your phone’s camera app, save it to your gallery, and then select it from the gallery to send through Whatsapp.

Q: Why did Whatsapp make this change?

A: Whatsapp made this change to improve the user experience and provide seamless integration with the phone’s camera app, offering additional features and better video quality options.