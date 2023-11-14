Did Whatsapp Remove Last Seen?

In a recent update, Whatsapp, the popular messaging app owned Facebook, has made a significant change to its “Last Seen” feature. This change has left many users wondering if Whatsapp has completely removed the Last Seen feature or if it has been modified in some way.

What is the Last Seen feature?

The Last Seen feature on Whatsapp allows users to see the last time their contacts were active on the app. It provides a timestamp indicating the time when a user was last online or when they last opened the app.

What has changed?

Whatsapp has not removed the Last Seen feature entirely, but it has introduced a new privacy setting that allows users to control who can see their Last Seen status. Previously, users had only two options: either everyone could see their Last Seen status, or no one could. However, with the latest update, Whatsapp has added a new option that allows users to customize their privacy settings for Last Seen.

How does the new privacy setting work?

With the new privacy setting, users can now choose who can see their Last Seen status. The options include “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” and “Nobody.” By selecting “Everyone,” a user’s Last Seen status will be visible to all their contacts. Choosing “My Contacts” restricts the visibility to only those who are saved in the user’s contact list. Finally, selecting “Nobody” ensures that no one can see the user’s Last Seen status, and in turn, the user cannot see the Last Seen status of others.

Why did Whatsapp make this change?

The introduction of this new privacy setting reflects Whatsapp’s commitment to user privacy and control. By allowing users to customize their Last Seen visibility, Whatsapp aims to provide a more personalized and secure messaging experience.

In conclusion, Whatsapp has not removed the Last Seen feature but has instead enhanced it with a new privacy setting. Users now have the ability to choose who can see their Last Seen status, giving them more control over their privacy on the app.