Did Whatsapp Remove Gifs?

In a recent update, Whatsapp, the popular messaging app owned Facebook, has made some changes to its gif feature, causing confusion among its users. Many have been left wondering if Whatsapp has removed gifs altogether. Let’s take a closer look at what has happened and clarify the situation.

What happened?

With the latest update, Whatsapp has removed the direct access to gifs from the app’s built-in search feature. Previously, users could easily search for and send gifs directly within the app. However, this functionality has been replaced with a new sticker feature.

Why did Whatsapp make this change?

The decision to remove direct access to gifs was made to enhance the user experience and provide more diverse and expressive options. By introducing stickers, Whatsapp aims to offer a wider range of visual elements that users can use to express themselves in conversations.

What are stickers?

Stickers are images or animations that can be sent in chats, similar to gifs. However, unlike gifs, stickers are pre-made and static, meaning they do not have the same level of animation as gifs. Stickers are often used to convey emotions, reactions, or simply add a touch of fun to conversations.

Can I still send gifs on Whatsapp?

Yes, you can still send gifs on Whatsapp, but the process has changed slightly. Instead of using the built-in search feature, you now need to download a third-party keyboard app that supports gifs. Once installed, you can access the gif library through the keyboard and easily send them in your chats.

Conclusion

While Whatsapp has removed direct access to gifs from its built-in search feature, users can still send gifs using third-party keyboard apps. The introduction of stickers aims to provide users with a wider range of visual elements to enhance their conversations. So, fear not, gifs are still very much a part of Whatsapp’s messaging experience.

FAQ

Q: Can I still send gifs on Whatsapp?

A: Yes, you can still send gifs on Whatsapp using third-party keyboard apps that support gifs.

Q: What are stickers?

A: Stickers are pre-made images or animations that can be sent in chats to convey emotions, reactions, or add fun to conversations.

Q: Why did Whatsapp remove direct access to gifs?

A: Whatsapp made this change to enhance the user experience and provide a wider range of visual elements through stickers.