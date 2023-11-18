TikTok’s #DidWeMakeIt Trend Celebrates LGBTQ+ Relationships with Joy and Resilience

The viral #DidWeMakeIt trend on TikTok has taken the LGBTQ+ community storm, showcasing the resilience and triumph of queer relationships. In this heartwarming trend, users share old pictures of themselves with their partners and ask, “Did we make it?” The subsequent slide reveals an update on the current status of their relationship, celebrating milestones, love, and growth.

What sets this trend apart is the underlying spirit of queer joy and defiance in the face of adversity. LGBTQ+ relationships face unique challenges, but this trend reinforces the message that love and commitment can overcome any obstacle. It serves as a powerful reminder that relationships, regardless of sexual orientation, require hard work, compromise, and constant communication.

While the trend is not exclusive to queer users, it’s the LGBTQ+ community that truly shines in their ability to share heartfelt stories and showcase their love. Whether it’s high school sweethearts tying the knot, long-term partnerships flourishing, or divorce celebrations marking new beginnings, these TikTok videos highlight the diversity and strength within the LGBTQ+ community.

Some users creatively use the trend to humorously reflect on their hetero pasts and coming out journeys, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the mix. Others share heartfelt messages to their younger selves, offering hope and reassurance to those struggling with their identities. This trend is not just about relationships; it’s about self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth.

The overwhelming response to the #DidWeMakeIt trend is a testament to the power of representation and the need for queer joy in media. In a society that historically suppressed LGBTQ+ stories or characterized them solely pain and tragedy, this trend provides a refreshing, uplifting perspective. It celebrates the progress made towards equality while acknowledging the work that still lies ahead.

So, while it may seem like just another TikTok trend, #DidWeMakeIt holds a deeper significance within the LGBTQ+ community. It serves as a reminder of the strength and love that binds queer relationships, inspiring others to embrace their truth and find joy in their own journeys.

