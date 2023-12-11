Did Walt really care about Jesse?

Introduction

In the hit television series “Breaking Bad,” the complex relationship between Walter White and Jesse Pinkman captivated audiences worldwide. As the show unfolded, viewers were left questioning whether Walt truly cared about Jesse or if their partnership was merely a means to an end. This article delves into the depths of their connection, exploring the evidence and shedding light on this intriguing question.

The Evidence

Throughout the series, there are instances that suggest Walt did indeed care about Jesse. Despite their tumultuous relationship, Walt repeatedly went to great lengths to protect Jesse from harm. He intervened when Jesse was in danger, such as when he saved him from the clutches of drug dealers or when he orchestrated the poisoning of a child to prevent Jesse from being killed. These actions demonstrate a level of concern and affection for Jesse’s well-being.

Furthermore, Walt often displayed a paternalistic attitude towards Jesse, offering guidance and advice. He took Jesse under his wing, teaching him the intricacies of the drug trade and helping him develop his skills. This mentorship dynamic suggests a genuine interest in Jesse’s growth and success.

The Counterarguments

However, critics argue that Walt’s actions were primarily driven self-interest rather than genuine care for Jesse. They contend that Walt manipulated Jesse for his own gain, using him as a pawn in his quest for power and control. They point to instances where Walt deceived Jesse, betrayed his trust, and put him in harm’s way to further his own agenda.

FAQ

Q: What is the drug trade?

A: The drug trade refers to the illegal buying, selling, and distribution of drugs, typically narcotics.

Q: What does paternalistic mean?

A: Paternalistic refers to a behavior or attitude characterized treating someone in a fatherly or protective manner.

Conclusion

While the question of whether Walt truly cared about Jesse may never have a definitive answer, the evidence suggests that there was a genuine bond between them. Despite the manipulation and betrayal, Walt’s actions to protect and guide Jesse indicate a level of care that goes beyond mere self-interest. The complexity of their relationship is what made it so compelling, leaving audiences captivated until the very end of “Breaking Bad.”