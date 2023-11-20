Did V get a beard?

In a surprising turn of events, fans of the popular video game “Cyberpunk 2077” have been buzzing with speculation about the protagonist, V, potentially sporting a beard. The rumors began circulating after a leaked image surfaced on social media, showing V with a rugged and well-groomed facial hair style. While the authenticity of the image remains unconfirmed, it has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among players worldwide.

The leaked image, which quickly went viral, showcases V, the player-controlled character in “Cyberpunk 2077,” with a full beard. This unexpected development has left fans wondering if this is a new customization option or a significant plot twist within the game. CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, has remained tight-lipped about the matter, neither confirming nor denying the existence of a beard for V.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Cyberpunk 2077”?

A: “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world action role-playing video game developed and published CD Projekt Red. Set in a dystopian future, players assume the role of V, a mercenary navigating the dangerous and technologically advanced Night City.

Q: Who is V?

A: V is the main protagonist of “Cyberpunk 2077.” Players can customize V’s appearance, gender, and backstory, allowing for a personalized gaming experience.

Q: Is the leaked image authentic?

A: The authenticity of the leaked image featuring V with a beard has not been officially confirmed. It is essential to approach such leaks with caution until an official statement is made CD Projekt Red.

While the possibility of V donning a beard has generated excitement among fans, it is crucial to remember that leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. Until CD Projekt Red provides an official statement or releases more information, the question of whether V will have a beard in “Cyberpunk 2077” remains unanswered. As players eagerly await the game’s release, the anticipation and speculation surrounding V’s appearance continue to grow.