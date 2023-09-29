Tovino Thomas hints at collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Basil Joseph

During a recent Instagram Live session, Tovino Thomas hinted at a possible collaboration between Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Basil Joseph. The speculation began last year when veteran actor Mukesh Khanna revealed details about an upcoming film based on his Shaktimaan avatar. Sony Pictures had announced the project, and it was rumored that Ranveer Singh was roped in to play the iconic role, with Basil Joseph helming the project.

Tovino Thomas, while celebrating the news that his film “2018” was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars, went live on Instagram. Ranveer Singh joined the live session and left comments, showing support and expressing interest in working together. Tovino, in his response, mentioned his conversation with director Basil Joseph about Ranveer having a good time working with him. Although Tovino did not disclose the name of the project, it strongly suggests that Ranveer and Basil are collaborating on a soon-to-be-announced film.

“2018” is Tovino’s recent film that got selected for the Oscars. The movie, directed Jude Anthany Joseph, revolves around the devastating floods in Kerala in 2018. Tovino shared his experience of working on the film, highlighting the unity and teamwork displayed on set. Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” and has announced his upcoming project, “Don 3,” directed Farhan Akhtar.

It remains to be seen how this collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Basil Joseph unfolds and what project they will be working on. Fans are excitedly waiting for an official announcement to get more details about this intriguing collaboration.

