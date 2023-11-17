Did Tom Cruise Dated Cher?

Did Tom Cruise Date Cher?

In the world of Hollywood gossip, rumors and speculations about celebrity relationships often make headlines. One such rumor that has persisted over the years is the alleged romantic involvement between Tom Cruise and Cher. While both stars have had their fair share of high-profile relationships, the truth behind their rumored romance remains a subject of curiosity for many.

The Rumor:

The rumor of Tom Cruise and Cher dating first emerged in the mid-1980s when they were both at the peak of their careers. At the time, Cruise was a rising star thanks to his breakout role in “Top Gun,” while Cher was an established singer and actress. Reports suggested that the two had a brief fling and were spotted together on several occasions.

The Facts:

Despite the persistent rumors, there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Tom Cruise and Cher were ever romantically involved. Both celebrities have remained tight-lipped about the alleged relationship, neither confirming nor denying the rumors. Cher, in particular, has stated in interviews that while she found Cruise “adorable,” they were never an item.

FAQ:

Q: When were Tom Cruise and Cher rumored to be dating?

A: The rumors of their alleged relationship circulated in the mid-1980s.

Q: Did Tom Cruise and Cher ever confirm their relationship?

A: No, neither Tom Cruise nor Cher have ever confirmed or denied their rumored romance.

Q: Are Tom Cruise and Cher still in contact?

A: It is unclear whether the two celebrities are still in contact as they have not publicly addressed their relationship.

Q: Who else has Tom Cruise dated?

A: Tom Cruise has been involved in several high-profile relationships, including marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.

While the rumor of Tom Cruise and Cher dating continues to intrigue fans and gossip enthusiasts alike, the truth behind their alleged relationship remains elusive. As with many celebrity rumors, it is important to take such claims with a grain of salt until confirmed the individuals involved. Until then, the question of whether Tom Cruise and Cher were ever an item will likely remain a tantalizing mystery in Hollywood’s history.