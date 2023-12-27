Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet: A Covert Christmas Celebration

While the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was bustling with celebrities and famous friends, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, remained discreet throughout the extravagant affair.

Although no photos were shared on social media, fans playing detective noticed the pair engaged in a close conversation in the background of a photo taken Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson, Landon Barker. However, the picture was swiftly deleted, leaving fans speculating about the couple’s presence at the event.

With award season just around the corner, it remains uncertain whether Kylie and Timothée will make their first public appearance on the red carpet together. The Kardashian-Jenner family is renowned for their showstopping entrances, often accompanied their partners. This was exemplified Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson when they stole the show at the Met Gala, clad in Marilyn Monroe-inspired attire.

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash was nothing short of extravagant, held at Kim’s opulent $60 million Hidden Hills mansion adorned with Christmas trees and lavish decorations. Kim went the extra mile transforming her California backyard into a snowy wonderland, complete with sledding activities.

The guest list featured top-tier stars like Gabrielle Union, and the evening’s entertainment included performances artists such as Babyface, who serenaded guests with festive carols alongside Tank and Wanyá Morris.

While Kylie and Timothée continue to enjoy their privacy as a couple, fans eagerly anticipate their potential public debut and the upcoming award season, hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive duo on the red carpet.