Did TikTok Remove Blocking?

In a recent turn of events, rumors have been circulating that TikTok, the popular social media platform, has removed its blocking feature. This news has left many users confused and concerned about their privacy and safety on the app. However, after thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that TikTok has not removed the blocking functionality, and users can still block and be blocked others.

What is blocking on TikTok?

Blocking is a feature on TikTok that allows users to prevent specific individuals from interacting with them on the platform. When a user blocks someone, the blocked individual is unable to view their profile, send them messages, comment on their videos, or follow them. Blocking is an essential tool for maintaining privacy and controlling interactions on social media platforms.

Why did the rumors start?

The rumors about TikTok removing blocking features likely originated from a misunderstanding or misinformation. It is not uncommon for false information to spread rapidly on social media platforms, leading to confusion among users. However, TikTok has made no official announcement or indication that they are removing the blocking functionality.

How can I block someone on TikTok?

To block someone on TikTok, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the TikTok app and go to the profile of the user you want to block.

2. Tap on the three dots (…) located at the top right corner of their profile.

3. Select the “Block” option from the menu that appears.

4. Confirm your decision tapping “Block” again.

Can I still be blocked others?

Yes, even though rumors suggested otherwise, TikTok still allows users to block and be blocked others. If someone has blocked you on TikTok, you will no longer be able to view their profile, send them messages, comment on their videos, or follow them.

In conclusion, TikTok has not removed its blocking feature. Users can still block and be blocked others, ensuring privacy and control over their interactions on the platform. It is crucial to rely on accurate information and avoid spreading rumors that can cause unnecessary panic among users.