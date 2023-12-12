Did they smoke real cigarettes in Peaky Blinders?

Smoking in Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Cigarettes

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the critically acclaimed British television series set in the aftermath of World War I, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and stylish period setting. One aspect that adds to the show’s authenticity is the characters’ frequent indulgence in smoking. However, the question remains: were they smoking real cigarettes on set?

Smoking in Peaky Blinders

In Peaky Blinders, smoking is an integral part of the characters’ identities, reflecting the era’s social norms and the gritty nature of their lives. The show’s creators aimed to accurately depict the time period, and smoking was undoubtedly prevalent during the early 20th century. However, the cigarettes used on set were not real.

Prop Cigarettes

To ensure the safety and well-being of the cast and crew, prop cigarettes were used during filming. These cigarettes, commonly known as herbal cigarettes, are tobacco-free and often made from a mixture of herbs, such as rose petals, marshmallow leaves, and mint. They are designed to mimic the appearance of real cigarettes without the harmful effects of tobacco.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why were prop cigarettes used instead of real ones?

The use of prop cigarettes is a common practice in the film and television industry. It allows actors to portray smoking realistically without exposing them to the health risks associated with tobacco.

2. Did the actors inhale the prop cigarettes?

While some actors may choose to inhale the prop cigarettes for added authenticity, others may simply puff on them without inhaling. It ultimately depends on the actor’s personal preference and the requirements of the scene.

3. Are prop cigarettes completely harmless?

While prop cigarettes do not contain tobacco, they still produce smoke when lit. Inhaling any type of smoke, even from herbal cigarettes, can have some health risks. However, the absence of tobacco significantly reduces the potential harm compared to real cigarettes.

Conclusion

In the world of Peaky Blinders, smoking is an essential element that adds depth to the characters and their surroundings. Although the cigarettes used on set are not real, the use of prop cigarettes allows for a realistic portrayal of the era without compromising the health and well-being of the cast and crew. So, while the characters may appear to be smoking real cigarettes, rest assured that their lungs remain unharmed.