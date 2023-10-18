The Myth of Reinstituting the Draft: A TikTok Sensation

In a recent article from the Mises Institute, it was suggested that the US military was laying the groundwork to reinstitute the draft, causing concern among social media users. However, this claim has been debunked, as there are no plans to force American citizens into military service or to specifically draft women.

Despite the lack of validity to the claim, TikTok users have taken this myth and run with it, creating comical responses to what an all-woman draft would look like. These videos have gone viral, receiving thousands of comments and reactions.

Users in favor of the fictional all-woman draft have portrayed the barracks as a sleepover, complete with snacks, face masks, and hair-braiding parties. Some have even created how-to videos on styling a military bun. Others have jokingly suggested that future wars would be fought through gossip and pettiness, rather than weapons violence.

On the other hand, those who are not keen on the idea of a draft have shared videos outlining humorous disqualifications. One user claimed they talk too much and would spill American secrets to their captors, while another joked about always being late to battle due to taking too long to get ready.

In response to one TikTok user’s video about the draft, viewers have come up with amusing measures to avoid serving, ranging from claiming debilitating menstrual cramps to using parental excuses.

While these videos may be entertaining, it is important to remember that there are no current plans to reinstitute the draft in the United States. The TikTok trend has simply taken a fictional scenario and turned it into a source of humor and creativity.

Sources:

– Article: “The US Military Is Laying the Groundwork to Reinstitute the Draft” Sarah Sicard, Military Times

– Mises Institute: www.mises.org