Claims About Funding for Australian Think Tank Report Debunked

Summary

Claims made pro-Beijing social media users that a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) on foreign influencers in China’s propaganda system was funded the U.S. State Department have been debunked. The original claim circulated on social media, stating that ASPI’s report was supported the State Department, was found to be misleading. The think tank’s website had initially stated that the funding for the report came from the State Department, but this information was later revised. ASPI’s spokesperson clarified that the report did not receive funding from the U.S. government or any other entity. The State Department also confirmed that they did not contribute to the funding of the report. While ASPI has partnered with the State Department on previous projects, the specific report in question was not one of them.

Debunking the Claim

The claim regarding the report’s funding can be traced back to an error on ASPI’s website. An archived version of the website showed that the think tank had initially acknowledged State Department funding for the majority of the project. However, the website has since been updated to clarify that no specific sponsorship was received for the production of the report. This discrepancy was attributed to an uploading error. ASPI’s spokesperson emphasized that the error was not material or relevant to the report, and the State Department confirmed that they did not fund it.

ASPI’s Funding Sources

ASPI, like many think tanks, openly discloses its funding sources. The organization receives funding from various public agencies and private businesses within Australia and abroad. While the U.S. State Department has provided funding for several ASPI projects in the past, the report on foreign influencers in China’s propaganda system was not part of those collaborations. In the 2021-2022 breakdown of funding, the State Department contributed 11.9% of ASPI’s total funds, with over 50 other organizations also contributing.

Accuracy and Transparency

ASPI is committed to accuracy and transparency in its work. The think tank regularly discloses its funding sources on its website, providing detailed breakdowns of contributions from different entities. ASPI’s partnership with the State Department and other organizations aims to produce comprehensive studies and reports on various topics related to defense, cyber, tech, and strategic policy. It is essential to rely on accurate information when evaluating claims about funding sources to avoid misinformation.

As readers, we must always critically assess the information we encounter, especially on social media. Cross-referencing claims with reliable sources and verifying the accuracy of statements can help us make informed judgments.