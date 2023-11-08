Did the Mummy 2017 Lose Money?

In 2017, Universal Pictures released “The Mummy,” a reboot of the classic monster franchise starring Tom Cruise. The film was intended to kickstart a shared universe of monster movies known as the Dark Universe. However, despite its high-profile cast and massive marketing campaign, “The Mummy” failed to meet expectations at the box office, leading many to wonder if it ultimately lost money.

The Box Office Performance

“The Mummy” opened to a disappointing $31.6 million in its domestic debut, falling short of industry projections. The film went on to gross $80.2 million in North America and $329.2 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $409.2 million. While these numbers may seem impressive, they were far from enough to cover the film’s production and marketing costs.

The Budget and Marketing Expenses

“The Mummy” had a reported production budget of $125 million, a figure that does not include marketing expenses. Marketing costs for big-budget films can easily reach tens of millions of dollars, and “The Mummy” was no exception. Estimates suggest that the film’s marketing budget was around $100 million, bringing the total cost of the movie to approximately $225 million.

The Losses

Considering the film’s total worldwide gross of $409.2 million and its estimated budget of $225 million, it is clear that “The Mummy” did not make a profit. While it did manage to recoup some of its costs, the film still fell short a significant margin. Industry experts estimate that “The Mummy” lost around $95 million, making it a financial disappointment for Universal Pictures.

FAQ

Q: What is a reboot?

A: A reboot is a term used in the entertainment industry to describe a new version or interpretation of an existing franchise or story.

Q: What is a shared universe?

A: A shared universe refers to a fictional universe in which multiple stories or franchises coexist and interact with each other. Examples include the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

Q: What are production and marketing costs?

A: Production costs refer to the expenses incurred during the making of a film, including salaries, sets, special effects, and post-production. Marketing costs, on the other hand, include advertising, promotions, and other expenses aimed at promoting the film to the audience.

In conclusion, “The Mummy” 2017 did indeed lose money. Despite its potential as the starting point for a new cinematic universe, the film’s underwhelming box office performance and high production and marketing costs resulted in significant financial losses for Universal Pictures.