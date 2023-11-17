Did Social Security Get A Raise?

In a recent announcement, the Social Security Administration (SSA) revealed that there will indeed be a raise in Social Security benefits for the upcoming year. This news comes as a relief to millions of Americans who rely on these benefits to support themselves and their families.

The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is based on the rise in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The CPI-W measures changes in the prices of goods and services, providing an indication of inflation. This adjustment is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with the rising cost of living.

For 2022, the COLA will be 5.9%, marking the largest increase in benefits since 1982. This means that the average retired worker will receive an additional $92 per month, bringing their monthly benefit to approximately $1,657. Similarly, disabled workers and surviving spouses will also see an increase in their monthly payments.

FAQ:

Q: How often do Social Security benefits get a raise?

A: Social Security benefits receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) annually, based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

Q: How is the COLA determined?

A: The COLA is determined measuring the rise in the CPI-W, which reflects changes in the prices of goods and services.

Q: Is the 5.9% increase significant?

A: Yes, the 5.9% increase is the largest since 1982 and will provide a substantial boost to Social Security beneficiaries’ monthly payments.

Q: When will the increase take effect?

A: The increase will take effect in January 2022, and beneficiaries will see the adjustment in their monthly payments.

This raise in Social Security benefits will undoubtedly provide some much-needed financial relief for retirees, disabled workers, and surviving spouses. It is a positive step towards ensuring that these individuals can maintain a decent standard of living in the face of rising costs. As the cost of living continues to increase, it is crucial that Social Security benefits keep pace to support those who rely on them.