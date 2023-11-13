Did Snapchat Remove Added By Search?

In a recent update, Snapchat users were left wondering if the popular social media platform had removed the “Added By Search” feature. This feature allowed users to find and add friends searching for their usernames. However, many users reported that they could no longer find this option, leading to speculation about its removal.

Snapchat has not officially confirmed whether they have removed the “Added By Search” feature. However, several users have reported that they can no longer access it, suggesting that it may have been removed or temporarily disabled. This has left many users frustrated, as they relied on this feature to easily connect with friends and acquaintances.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Added By Search” feature on Snapchat?

A: The “Added By Search” feature on Snapchat allowed users to search for and add friends typing in their usernames. It provided a convenient way to connect with others on the platform.

Q: Why would Snapchat remove this feature?

A: The reasons behind Snapchat potentially removing the “Added By Search” feature are unclear. It could be a temporary glitch or a deliberate decision the company to streamline the user experience.

Q: Are there any alternative methods to find and add friends on Snapchat?

A: Yes, there are alternative methods to find and add friends on Snapchat. Users can still add friends scanning their Snapcodes, using their phone contacts, or through the “Quick Add” feature, which suggests friends based on mutual connections.

While the removal of the “Added By Search” feature may inconvenience some users, it is important to note that Snapchat frequently updates its platform to improve user experience and introduce new features. It is possible that the feature may return in a future update or be replaced a more efficient method of finding and adding friends.

In the meantime, users can explore the alternative methods mentioned above to continue connecting with friends on Snapchat. It is advisable to stay updated with Snapchat’s official announcements and release notes to stay informed about any changes or updates to the platform.