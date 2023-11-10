Did Sienna Miller have kids?

Sienna Miller, the talented British actress known for her roles in films such as “Factory Girl” and “American Sniper,” is indeed a mother. She has two children, a daughter named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge and a son named Tennyson Silas Daniel Sturridge.

Sienna Miller welcomed her first child, Marlowe, into the world on July 7, 2012. The father of Marlowe is Tom Sturridge, an English actor known for his work in movies like “On the Road” and “Far from the Madding Crowd.” The couple had been in a relationship since 2011 but eventually separated in 2015.

In 2014, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge announced the birth of their second child, Tennyson. Despite their separation, the former couple has remained committed to co-parenting their children and maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their family.

