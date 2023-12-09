Did Shiv know Tom was going to be CEO?

In a recent turn of events at Waystar Royco, the media conglomerate owned the Roy family, questions have arisen about Shiv Roy’s knowledge of her husband Tom Wambsgans’ ascension to the position of CEO. Shiv, the daughter of media tycoon Logan Roy, has long been seen as a key player in the company’s future. However, rumors have circulated suggesting that she may have been aware of Tom’s promotion before it was publicly announced.

What is Waystar Royco?

Waystar Royco is a fictional media conglomerate depicted in the popular television series “Succession.” The show revolves around the power struggles and intricate dynamics within the Roy family as they vie for control of the company.

Who is Shiv Roy?

Shiv Roy, portrayed Sarah Snook, is one of the main characters in “Succession.” She is the daughter of Logan Roy and a potential successor to his media empire. Shiv is known for her sharp intellect and ambition, making her a formidable force within the company.

Who is Tom Wambsgans?

Tom Wambsgans, played Matthew Macfadyen, is Shiv Roy’s husband and a high-ranking executive at Waystar Royco. Initially, Tom is seen as an outsider to the family business, but he quickly becomes entangled in the power struggles and internal politics of the company.

While there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Shiv had prior knowledge of Tom’s promotion, several sources close to the situation have hinted at a possible connection. Some speculate that Shiv may have used her influence within the company to secure the CEO position for her husband, further solidifying her own power within the organization.

However, others argue that Shiv’s surprise and genuine reaction to the announcement during a family gathering suggests that she was unaware of Tom’s impending promotion. They believe that any rumors suggesting otherwise are merely attempts to undermine Shiv’s credibility and position within the company.

In conclusion, the question of whether Shiv knew about Tom’s promotion remains unanswered. As the power struggles within Waystar Royco continue to unfold, it is clear that the dynamics between Shiv, Tom, and the rest of the Roy family will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company. Only time will tell how this revelation, if true, will impact the already complex relationships within the Roy family and the future of Waystar Royco.