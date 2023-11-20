Did Scarlett Johansson Sing In Sing 2?

Scarlett Johansson, the talented actress known for her roles in movies like “Lost in Translation” and “Avengers,” has captivated audiences with her versatile performances. However, when it comes to her involvement in the upcoming animated film “Sing 2,” fans are left wondering if she will showcase her vocal talents once again.

What is Sing 2?

“Sing 2” is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated musical comedy “Sing.” Directed Garth Jennings, the film follows a group of anthropomorphic animals as they pursue their dreams of becoming successful singers. The original film was a box office hit, grossing over $634 million worldwide.

Did Scarlett Johansson sing in the first “Sing” movie?

Yes, Scarlett Johansson lent her voice to the character Ash, a punk-rock porcupine, in the first “Sing” film. She showcased her impressive singing abilities performing several songs, including a cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

Will Scarlett Johansson sing in “Sing 2”?

While Scarlett Johansson’s character, Ash, played a significant role in the first film, it has been confirmed that she will not be singing in “Sing 2.” Instead, the focus will be on her character’s journey as she navigates the challenges of the music industry.

Why is Scarlett Johansson not singing in “Sing 2”?

The decision for Scarlett Johansson’s character to not sing in the sequel was a creative choice made the filmmakers. They wanted to explore different aspects of Ash’s character and storyline, allowing her to grow and evolve beyond her musical abilities.

What can we expect from Scarlett Johansson in “Sing 2”?

Although Scarlett Johansson will not be showcasing her singing talents in “Sing 2,” fans can still look forward to her exceptional voice acting skills. She will undoubtedly bring Ash to life with her unique blend of emotion and charisma, captivating audiences once again.

In conclusion, while Scarlett Johansson will not be singing in “Sing 2,” her presence in the film is sure to be a delight for fans. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this highly anticipated sequel.