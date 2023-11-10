Did Scarlett Johansson date Bradley Cooper?

In the world of Hollywood gossip, rumors and speculations about celebrity relationships often make headlines. One such rumor that has been circulating for years is whether Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper were once an item. Let’s delve into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Rumor:

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper were spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking speculation that they were dating. The pair first worked together in the 2009 film “He’s Just Not That Into You” and later reunited for the critically acclaimed movie “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2012.

The Facts:

Despite the numerous sightings and their undeniable on-screen chemistry, Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper have never officially confirmed a romantic relationship. Both actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, choosing to keep their relationships private.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper currently dating?

A: As of the latest information available, there is no evidence to suggest that Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper are currently in a romantic relationship.

Q: Did Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper ever confirm their relationship?

A: No, neither Scarlett Johansson nor Bradley Cooper have ever publicly confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship.

Q: Are Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper still friends?

A: While there is no concrete information available about the current status of their friendship, it is believed that Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper have maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

Q: Who are Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper currently dating?

A: Both Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper have been involved in other relationships since their on-screen collaborations. Scarlett Johansson married French businessman Romain Dauriac in 2014 and later divorced in 2017. Bradley Cooper has been in a long-term relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter.

In conclusion, despite the persistent rumors and public appearances together, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper ever dated. While their on-screen chemistry may have fueled speculation, both actors have chosen to keep their personal lives private, leaving fans to wonder about the truth behind the rumors.