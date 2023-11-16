Did Scarlett Johansson And Bradley Cooper Dating?

Rumors have been swirling in Hollywood about a possible romance between two of the industry’s biggest stars, Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper. The speculation began after the pair was spotted together at several high-profile events and were seen enjoying each other’s company. However, despite the buzz, it seems that the two actors are not dating.

According to sources close to Johansson and Cooper, the duo has been friends for many years and their recent outings together are purely platonic. They have worked together on several projects in the past, including the critically acclaimed film “Avengers: Endgame,” which only strengthened their bond. While they may share a close friendship, it appears that their relationship has not crossed into romantic territory.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What does “platonic” mean?

A: “Platonic” refers to a relationship that is purely friendly and not romantic or sexual in nature.

Q: Have Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper ever dated before?

A: There is no evidence to suggest that Johansson and Cooper have ever been in a romantic relationship in the past.

Q: Are they currently working on any projects together?

A: As of now, there are no confirmed projects that feature both Johansson and Cooper.

Q: Who else have they been romantically linked to?

A: Both Johansson and Cooper have had their fair share of high-profile relationships in the past, but they have not been romantically linked to each other.

While fans may have been hoping for a real-life romance between Johansson and Cooper, it seems that their connection is purely based on friendship and professional collaboration. As two of Hollywood’s most talented actors, it is not uncommon for them to spend time together and support each other’s careers. So, for now, it appears that the rumors of a romantic relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper are just that – rumors.