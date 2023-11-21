Did Savannah Guthrie pass the bar?

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation and confusion surrounding the legal qualifications of Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show. Rumors have been circulating on social media platforms, questioning whether Guthrie has passed the bar exam and is a licensed attorney. Let’s delve into the facts and address some frequently asked questions to shed light on this matter.

What is the bar exam?

The bar exam is a rigorous assessment that individuals must pass to become licensed attorneys. It is administered each state’s bar association and typically consists of a written portion and a multiple-choice section. The exam evaluates a candidate’s knowledge of legal principles, ethics, and their ability to apply them to real-world scenarios.

Is Savannah Guthrie a licensed attorney?

No, Savannah Guthrie is not a licensed attorney. While she did graduate from Georgetown University Law Center and worked as a litigation associate at a prominent law firm, she did not pursue admission to the bar. Instead, Guthrie decided to pursue a career in journalism, where she has achieved great success.

Why are there rumors about Guthrie passing the bar?

The rumors about Guthrie passing the bar likely stem from her educational background in law and her previous work experience as a lawyer. Some individuals may assume that she must have passed the bar exam to have worked as a litigation associate. However, it is important to note that practicing law and passing the bar are two distinct aspects.

Does Guthrie’s legal background influence her reporting?

While Guthrie’s legal background undoubtedly provides her with a unique perspective when reporting on legal matters, it is crucial to recognize that she is a journalist, not a practicing attorney. Journalists are trained to provide objective and unbiased reporting, and Guthrie’s legal knowledge may enhance her ability to analyze and explain legal issues to viewers.

In conclusion, Savannah Guthrie did not pass the bar exam and is not a licensed attorney. Despite the rumors circulating, her legal background contributes to her expertise as a journalist, allowing her to provide insightful analysis on legal matters. It is essential to separate fact from fiction and rely on accurate information when discussing the qualifications of public figures.