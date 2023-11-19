Did Sam Altman start OpenAI?

In the world of artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI has emerged as a prominent organization at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development. But who exactly is responsible for its inception? Many people wonder if Sam Altman, a well-known figure in the tech industry, played a role in starting OpenAI. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this question.

OpenAI was indeed co-founded Sam Altman, along with Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, John Schulman, and Wojciech Zaremba. The organization was established in December 2015 with the aim of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. AGI refers to highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.

Sam Altman, a successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist, became the CEO of OpenAI in 2019. Prior to his involvement with OpenAI, Altman was the president of Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator. His expertise in the tech industry and his passion for AI made him a natural fit for leading OpenAI.

In conclusion, Sam Altman played a crucial role in the establishment of OpenAI, co-founding the organization with other notable figures in the AI field. As the CEO of OpenAI, Altman continues to lead the organization in its mission to advance AI research and ensure its benefits are accessible to everyone.