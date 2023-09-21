Is Sai Pallavi Married to Rajkumar Periyasamy?

The rumor mill has been rife with speculation as a photo of popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi with director Rajkumar Periyasamy has gone viral on social media. The photo shows the duo wearing garlands around their necks, leading many fan pages to claim that they secretly tied the knot. However, the truth behind the picture is quite different.

It has been revealed that the photo was actually taken during the pooja ceremony of Rajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan’s film, tentatively titled ‘SK 21’. The image was strategically cropped to create the illusion of a secret marriage between Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar.

Director Rajkumar Periyasamy took to social media on Sai Pallavi’s birthday, May 9, to share a few pictures from the puja ceremony and wish her. He expressed his gratitude for having her his side and wished her all the best. This post further fueled the rumors of their alleged marriage.

Sai Pallavi is known for being selective when it comes to her film projects. She prioritizes roles where her character adds value to the story rather than being just a visual attraction. The actress recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of ‘SK 21’, directed Rajkumar Periyasamy, with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Additionally, it was announced on September 20 that Sai Pallavi has been cast as the female lead in Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film. This marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya, as they had previously worked together in the film ‘Love Story’.

In conclusion, despite the rumors sparked a viral photo, there is no truth to the claims that Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periyasamy secretly got married. The photo in question was from the puja ceremony of their film ‘SK 21’. Sai Pallavi continues to captivate audiences with her talent and will soon be seen in more exciting film projects.

