Sai Pallavi Clears Rumors of Secret Marriage with Director Rajkumar Periyasamy

Sai Pallavi, the widely acclaimed actress known for her stellar performances, is currently experiencing a successful phase in her acting career. Since her debut in the Malayalam blockbuster “Premam” in 2015, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars in South cinema.

While Sai Pallavi prefers to keep her personal life private and stays away from the limelight when not working, rumors of her secret marriage recently surfaced on social media. These rumors sparked after a picture of Sai Pallavi with Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy, both adorned with garlands, went viral.

However, industry insiders have clarified that there is no truth to these rumors. Sai Pallavi has not tied the knot with director Rajkumar Periyasamy. The viral picture is actually cropped from a group photo taken during the pooja ceremony of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming project, where she stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The film, tentatively titled “SK 21,” is directed Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced Raaj Kamal Films International.

In the Tamil film industry, it is customary to welcome the primary cast and crew members of a film with garlands during the pooja ceremony. This explains why both Sai Pallavi and the director were seen wearing garlands in the picture.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is set to make her debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in “SK 21.” The film, set against the backdrop of the Indian army, showcases elements of patriotism. She is also reuniting with her “Love Story” co-star Naga Chaitanya for Chandoo Monteti’s upcoming project, tentatively titled “NC 23.” Additionally, there are reports of Sai Pallavi making her Bollywood debut in an untitled love story opposite Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan.

In conclusion, Sai Pallavi has dismissed the rumors of her secret marriage with director Rajkumar Periyasamy. She continues to focus solely on her flourishing acting career.