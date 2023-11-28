Did Roman Reigns still have leukemia?

Breaking News: Roman Reigns Declared Leukemia-Free!

In a stunning turn of events, WWE superstar Roman Reigns has been declared leukemia-free after a long and courageous battle with the disease. The news comes as a relief to fans around the world who have been eagerly awaiting an update on Reigns’ health since his initial diagnosis in October 2018.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, announced his leukemia diagnosis during a live episode of Monday Night Raw, shocking the wrestling community and his millions of fans. The 34-year-old wrestler took a hiatus from the ring to focus on his treatment and recovery, leaving many wondering if he would ever return to the squared circle.

After months of intense chemotherapy and medical care, Reigns received the news that he had achieved remission. The WWE released a statement expressing their joy and support for Reigns, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that after a long and hard-fought battle, Roman Reigns is officially leukemia-free. He has shown tremendous strength and determination throughout this process, and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

FAQ:

Q: What is leukemia?

A: Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It causes the body to produce abnormal white blood cells, which can crowd out healthy cells and impair the body’s ability to fight infections.

Q: How common is leukemia?

A: Leukemia is relatively rare, accounting for around 3% of all cancer cases in the United States. However, it is the most common cancer in children and adolescents.

Q: What is remission?

A: Remission is a term used to describe a period when the signs and symptoms of a disease, such as cancer, are reduced or disappear. It does not necessarily mean that the disease is cured, but rather that it is under control.

Q: Will Roman Reigns return to wrestling?

A: While there has been no official announcement regarding Reigns’ return to the WWE, his leukemia-free status certainly opens the door for a potential comeback. Reigns himself has expressed his desire to return to the ring and continue his wrestling career.

The news of Roman Reigns’ leukemia-free status has brought a wave of joy and relief to fans worldwide. His remarkable strength and resilience throughout this challenging journey serve as an inspiration to many. As the wrestling community eagerly awaits his return, Reigns’ victory over leukemia stands as a testament to the power of determination and the unwavering support of fans around the globe.