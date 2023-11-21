Did Roku drop CBS?

In a surprising turn of events, Roku, the popular streaming platform, has recently dropped CBS from its channel lineup. This decision has left many Roku users wondering why their favorite CBS shows and content have suddenly disappeared. Let’s delve into the details and shed some light on this matter.

Roku, known for its wide range of streaming options, offers users access to various channels, including CBS. However, due to a contract dispute between Roku and CBS, the streaming platform has made the decision to remove CBS from its channel lineup. This means that Roku users will no longer be able to access CBS shows, live sports events, and other CBS content through their Roku devices.

The contract dispute between Roku and CBS revolves around financial terms and distribution rights. Both parties have been unable to reach an agreement that satisfies their respective demands. As a result, Roku has chosen to drop CBS from its platform until a resolution can be reached.

FAQ:

Q: Can I still watch CBS shows on Roku?

A: No, currently CBS is not available on Roku due to a contract dispute between the two companies.

Q: Will CBS be back on Roku?

A: There is no definitive answer at this time. Roku and CBS are working to resolve their contract dispute, but it is unclear when CBS will return to the Roku channel lineup.

Q: Can I access CBS content through other streaming platforms?

A: Yes, CBS is available on other streaming platforms such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and CBS All Access. Users can consider subscribing to these services to continue watching CBS shows and content.

Q: How long will the dispute between Roku and CBS last?

A: The duration of the contract dispute is uncertain. It depends on how quickly Roku and CBS can come to an agreement that satisfies both parties.

While the removal of CBS from Roku may be disappointing for some users, it is important to remember that there are alternative streaming platforms where CBS content can still be accessed. Roku and CBS are actively working to resolve their differences, and it is hoped that a resolution will be reached soon, allowing Roku users to once again enjoy their favorite CBS shows.